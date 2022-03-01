Bintelli LLC expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bintelli LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of mopeds, scooters and electric vehicles, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company’s $455,000 investment will create 72 new jobs.

An Inc. 5000 company and headquartered in Charleston, Bintelli LLC produces environmentally friendly and cost-effective golf carts, scooters, electric shuttles and other vehicles for a variety of uses that are distributed to dealerships and retail outlets across the United States. The company offers more than 40 customizable electric vehicles, including electric golf carts, electric shuttles, street-legal golf carts, low-speed vehicles and Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible shuttles, along with a full line of parts and accessories.

Located at 2137 Savannah Highway in Charleston, Bintelli LLC is adding additional square footage to its manufacturing facility to keep up with the increased demand for electric vehicles. Bintelli LLC also has operations in North Charleston and Orangeburg.

The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2022.

QUOTES

“Since relocating Bintelli from Florida in 2015, the company has experienced tremendous growth. This most recent expansion has tripled our electric vehicle manufacturing output over last year. Even with tripling our staff size, we still can’t keep up with the demand for our Bintelli Beyond and Bintelli Nemesis lines of electric vehicles! 2022 is set to be another record-breaking year for us at Bintelli, and I’m so excited we get to share all of the success with our entire Bintelli family.” -Bintelli LLC President Justin Jackrel

“South Carolina’s business friendly-environment and talented workforce allow for companies like Bintelli LLC to find success. Congratulations to Bintelli LLC, and we look forward to our continued partnership for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Bintelli LLC’s latest expansion signals yet another vote of confidence by this great company in Charleston County and our state. With a focus on electric mobility and sustainability, Bintelli LLC is one of our state’s leading innovators, and we are proud of the success they have found here.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Bintelli LLC is an exemplary tale of the success that can be found in Charleston County. The company’s commitment to growing their West Ashley headquarters is commendable.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

