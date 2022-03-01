Grand Jury Indicts Anchorage Man for Murder

February 28, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage grand jury on Friday indicted Tristan Jamall Grant, 36, of Anchorage for murder in the second degree and other charges in connection with the shooting death of another Anchorage man.

Grant is accused of killing 53-year-old Carl Bowie outside a residence in Spenard in January 2018. Grant was indicted for murder, robbery and kidnapping related to that incident and for robbery and burglary in connection with an incident a few days earlier in Anchorage’s Muldoon neighborhood.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash performance and the requirement of a court-approved third-party custodian prior to release. Grant is currently in custody at the Anchorage Jail.

The Anchorage Police Department, Fairbanks Police Department, Ketchikan Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the investigation.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT : Assistant District Attorney Daniel Shorey at (907) 269-6300 or daniel.shorey@alaska.gov.

