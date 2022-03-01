Rolling Roadblocks This Week on Route 15 in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised of rolling roadblocks this week between mile marker 148 (Trout Run exit) in Lycoming County and mile marker 162 (Liberty exit) in Tioga County for utility work.

On Thursday, March 3, the contractor, Tri-County Rural Electric, will perform rolling roadblocks just north of mile marker 165 (Sebring exit) and just north of mile marker 155 (Route 184 / Steam Valley interchange), while they pull utility cables across the roadway. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The rolling roadblocks are expected to last approximately 15 minutes each. Motorists in both the northbound and southbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.