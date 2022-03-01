Route 35 (Richvale Road) Improvements Project to Begin in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, PA, will begin work, Monday March 7, on a project to make improvements on a stretch of Route 35 (Richvale Road) in Tell Township, Huntingdon County to the Juniata County line.

On Monday, the contractor will start making drainage improvements as part of an overall resurfacing project along 4.5 miles of Route 35 (Richvale Road). Traffic will move through temporary patterns under daylight flagging operations. Motorists can expect short delays and are advised to use caution within the work area.

Overall work on this project consists of guide rail replacement and sign upgrades and is weather dependent.

All work on this $2 million project is expected to be completed by June 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

