DSS Recognizes March as Social Work Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Will Batchelor 803-898-7835 Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

DSS Recognizes March as Social Work Month

March 1, 2022 - COLUMBIA, SC – Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed March as Social Work Month in South Carolina. The national theme for this year’s observance, as created by the National Association of Social Workers, is The Time is Right for Social Work.

During the month of March, DSS is celebrating the many valuable contributions social workers make in our communities on a daily basis. Individuals answer the call of service to become social workers because they have a strong desire to help others. According to the National Association of Social Workers, there are more than 715,000 professional social workers in the United States and that number is expected to rise to more than 800,000 by 2030.

DSS State Director Michael Leach said, “To our professionals, social work is more than a job, it is a duty, a service to our communities and is a true calling. Social workers are special because they have a passion and a desire to serve others. They are selfless and compassionate. They help families not only with services, but they are also there to be a shoulder to lean on. They work with families every step of the way to create better outcomes for all involved.”

“Social workers should be recognized for their sacrifice and perseverance to make sure that the individuals and families of South Carolina can be served and strengthened. Thank you for giving it your all, daily to protect, serve, and improve the lives of others,” Leach added.

DSS case managers provide social work services and support to the community in a variety of ways including foster care services, child protective services, employment and training services, adoption and adult protective services. DSS also employs staff who provide administrative support to those workers.

DSS will post videos and stories about the impact of its work in service to South Carolina’s citizens on social media throughout the entire month. Please visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Department of Social Services currently has job openings for case managers and a variety of other positions. For more information visit https://dss.sc.gov/about/careers.

# # # #