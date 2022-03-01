Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,711 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Harrison Joins the Texas Freedom Caucus

member image

Rep. Harrison Joins the Texas Freedom Caucus  print page

by: Rep. Harrison, Brian
01/24/2022

January 24, 2022- Waxahachie, TX: Today, State Representative Brian Harrison announced that he joined the Texas Freedom Caucus. Rep. Harrison became the 11th member of the Caucus, following a vote on Saturday.

“We’re very excited to have Rep. Harrison join us,” said Rep. Mayes Middleton, chairman of the Caucus. “Rep. Harrison’s passion for liberty was clearly evident from the first hours he was sworn in, and it was demonstrated by his fervor in working his bill banning vaccine mandates—better known as the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act. Within two days, he gathered nearly fifty co-authors and generated a large coalition of grassroots activists advocating for the bill. It’s that type of drive and sincere appreciation for conservative policy that we’re going to need in fighting Biden’s destructive policies and unconstitutional mandates.”

Rep. Matt Schaefer, vice-chair of the Caucus, also said: “Brian has seen hand-to-hand combat fighting the D.C. swamp. His experience working closely with President Trump as Chief of Staff of the biggest government department on earth—the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—will be tremendously valuable. Austin bureaucrats are going to have their hands full with Rep. Harrison. We are so glad to have Rep. Harrison join the Freedom Caucus.”

Statement from Representative Harrison: “The Caucus has a strong record of conservative victories. I am proud to partner with them in fighting to maximize individual liberty and defeat tyranny in the pursuit of a more free and prosperous Texas.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.208

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0516

100 N College Street, Suite 306

Waxahachie, TX 75165

(972) 923-0237

Office hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm.

You just read:

Rep. Harrison Joins the Texas Freedom Caucus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.