ALDOI SEEKING APPLICATIONS FOR CHIEF EXAMINER POSITION

3/1/2022

The Alabama Department of Insurance is hiring a Chief Examiner (classified as an Insurance Examiner Manager) to work at our Montgomery headquarters.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university in Business, Finance, Accounting or a related field. They must also have 10 years of experience in financial examination of insurance companies, including six years of experience as a lead examiner and four years of experience supervising zone examinations.

Importantly, candidates must also have a certification by the Society of Financial Examiners as a Certified Financial Examiner (CFE). The Chief Examiner will be a member of the Department’s Senior Staff and will report directly to the Commissioner of Insurance.

For the complete list of requirements and details about how to apply, click here.

The application deadline is March 9, 2022.