Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com become approved brand on Walmart Marketplace

Approved Walmart Marketplace brand Really Big Coloring Books®

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com begins Walmart Marketplace distribution as an approved brand.

Books of all sizes Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com book division Walmart Marketplace

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com book division.

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com music division Walmart Marketplace

Records, CD's, Merchandise Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com music division Walmart Marketplace

St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books® book and music publisher becomes approved brand on Walmart Marketplace with over 120 million monthly visitors.

We pride ourselves creating jobs with USA made products. We have never imported the coloring books we create and sell, though we export to most countries around the globe.”
— Kenneth Rich, Chief Operating Officer
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis based coloring book publisher, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com announced this week their company brand and product line received approval at Walmart.com Marketplace which has over 120 million monthly visitors. "This allows our company to continue growth within the US retail segment with upcoming opportunities in Canada, Mexico and abroad. Our products are manufactured in Missouri, we have minimal ship times and this includes our book and music publishing divisions. Helping talented artists, musicians and other publishers reach their intended audiences through our product line is the company passion. Manufacturing and producing quality products for a nation that loves art, music and books, is a time honored profession," said Publisher Wayne Bell.

The company product line retail prices vary from $1.99 to $24.99 depending on topic and book format. Books are published in different sizes with various binding options from spiral, case bound, square back and others with availability to manufacture products on any type of paper quality that's made in the USA. "The company staff and employees understand books, music and art products last for generations, we're honored to manufacture and represent all three," Bell continued. "It is amazing how many different subjects and matters we cover in our coloring books. Just to think that a simple coloring book can be such a great learning tool for a child. It makes the learning aspect more engaging through both reading and coloring," added Operations Manager Derek Munster.

Three years ago the company moved into its new St. Louis location and invested in high tech digital machinery and equipment that is industry top of the line technology. They have print on demand (POD) capabilities, can produce any number of paper products requested and their music segment has made inroads into music production from coast to coast. "Loving the talented people that make our company successful is a key to our every day job," ended Bell.

Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com become approved brand on Walmart Marketplace

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Manufacturing, Music Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com become approved brand on Walmart Marketplace
ColoringBook.com St. Louis Publisher Boycotts Russian Federation Росси́йская Федера́ция
Google leaks Pixel 6a name in coloring book with a QR Code - the book manufactured in St. Louis at ColoringBook.com
View All Stories From This Author