Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com become approved brand on Walmart Marketplace

We pride ourselves creating jobs with USA made products. We have never imported the coloring books we create and sell, though we export to most countries around the globe.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis based coloring book publisher, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com announced this week their company brand and product line received approval at Walmart.com Marketplace which has over 120 million monthly visitors. "This allows our company to continue growth within the US retail segment with upcoming opportunities in Canada, Mexico and abroad. Our products are manufactured in Missouri, we have minimal ship times and this includes our book and music publishing divisions. Helping talented artists, musicians and other publishers reach their intended audiences through our product line is the company passion. Manufacturing and producing quality products for a nation that loves art, music and books, is a time honored profession," said Publisher Wayne Bell.
The company product line retail prices vary from $1.99 to $24.99 depending on topic and book format. Books are published in different sizes with various binding options from spiral, case bound, square back and others with availability to manufacture products on any type of paper quality that's made in the USA. "The company staff and employees understand books, music and art products last for generations, we're honored to manufacture and represent all three," Bell continued. "It is amazing how many different subjects and matters we cover in our coloring books. Just to think that a simple coloring book can be such a great learning tool for a child. It makes the learning aspect more engaging through both reading and coloring," added Operations Manager Derek Munster.
Three years ago the company moved into its new St. Louis location and invested in high tech digital machinery and equipment that is industry top of the line technology. They have print on demand (POD) capabilities, can produce any number of paper products requested and their music segment has made inroads into music production from coast to coast. "Loving the talented people that make our company successful is a key to our every day job," ended Bell.
