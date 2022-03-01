Matrixforce Recognized as Oklahoma's Top Microsoft Gold Partner

Joined the Microsoft Partner Network in 1994 with over 5,000 on-time and on-budget projects

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Matrixforce announces 28 years in the Microsoft Partner Network, once again achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status in Cloud Productivity, as Oklahoma’s exclusive Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). The accolade of Gold Partner is awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners and is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.

Only a Direct CSP is qualified to provide support and billing for Microsoft under the Microsoft Cloud Agreement with customers. All other Indirect CSP entities have little or no competency requirements, acting solely as a reseller using a third-party distributor for billing and support.

“It’s been a great partnership with Microsoft and very rewarding to help Oklahoma businesses compete better all these years” said Kevin Fream, CEO at Matrixforce. Unfortunately, 75% of businesses are unknowingly at high risk of revenue and reputation loss using unvetted IT support that voids cyber insurance for cybersecurity incidents.

About Matrixforce:

We’re on a mission to help 1 Billion people with cybersecurity. Most business leaders are just trying to go the distance, but they have questionable IT support that just wants to sell products and bill hours. Our patent-pending process for vetted IT support helps you streamline your technology to improve competitive advantage and avoid willful neglect, with no one compensated by billable hours or product commissions. We are internationally published and annually audited experts in cybersecurity and managed IT services, leveraging Microsoft Gold Cloud Computing specialization in Office 365, Enterprise Mobility, and Azure. Since 1978, independent business analysts and industry authorities have highlighted our client success stories of competitive advantage. Learn more at Matrixforce.com