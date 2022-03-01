Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,714 in the last 365 days.

Matrixforce Recognized as Oklahoma's Top Microsoft Gold Partner

Microsoft Gold Partner Logo

Joined the Microsoft Partner Network in 1994 with over 5,000 on-time and on-budget projects

It’s been a great partnership with Microsoft and very rewarding to help Oklahoma businesses compete better all these years”
— Kevin Fream

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Matrixforce announces 28 years in the Microsoft Partner Network, once again achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status in Cloud Productivity, as Oklahoma’s exclusive Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). The accolade of Gold Partner is awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners and is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.

Only a Direct CSP is qualified to provide support and billing for Microsoft under the Microsoft Cloud Agreement with customers. All other Indirect CSP entities have little or no competency requirements, acting solely as a reseller using a third-party distributor for billing and support.

“It’s been a great partnership with Microsoft and very rewarding to help Oklahoma businesses compete better all these years” said Kevin Fream, CEO at Matrixforce. Unfortunately, 75% of businesses are unknowingly at high risk of revenue and reputation loss using unvetted IT support that voids cyber insurance for cybersecurity incidents.

About Matrixforce:
We’re on a mission to help 1 Billion people with cybersecurity. Most business leaders are just trying to go the distance, but they have questionable IT support that just wants to sell products and bill hours. Our patent-pending process for vetted IT support helps you streamline your technology to improve competitive advantage and avoid willful neglect, with no one compensated by billable hours or product commissions. We are internationally published and annually audited experts in cybersecurity and managed IT services, leveraging Microsoft Gold Cloud Computing specialization in Office 365, Enterprise Mobility, and Azure. Since 1978, independent business analysts and industry authorities have highlighted our client success stories of competitive advantage. Learn more at Matrixforce.com

Sheryl Flake
Matrixforce
+1 918-622-1167
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Matrixforce Recognized as Oklahoma's Top Microsoft Gold Partner

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.