Matrixforce Announces Brand New Cybersecurity Training Course for 2022

TULSA, OK, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa, OK: Matrixforce has announced their brand-new Cybersecurity training course for 2022, a feature of their Overwatch® Cybersecurity service to avoid ransomware and business loss from cybersecurity incidents. The annual training course gives financial and professional service firms the opportunity to educate their staff on new digital threats and general cybersecurity best practices. This year’s Matrixforce training is the most intensive, intuitive, and comprehensive course ever!

“This year’s annual training course is a game-changer,” says Kevin Fream, CEO at Matrixforce. “To really help make Cybersecurity training fun, this year’s courses were designed with a TV show theme, where each lesson is built as a TV channel. There has never been a more fun and engaging way to learn about cybersecurity awareness.”

Here are just a few factors that make the Matrixforce 2022 training the best yet:

• An engaging format that will keep staff interested

• Education on the newest cybersecurity trends and threats

• An intuitive new video player

• Options for English, Spanish, and French captions

The Cybersecurity training course for 2022 is now available. For more information on the course and how you can enroll in a security awareness training program, visit: https://www.matrixforce.com/resources/data-breach-training



About Matrixforce:

We’re on a mission to help 1 Billion people with cybersecurity. Most business leaders are just trying to go the distance, but they have questionable IT support that just wants to sell products and bill hours. Our patent-pending process for vetted IT support helps you streamline your technology to improve competitive advantage and avoid willful neglect, with no one compensated by billable hours or product commissions.

We are internationally published and annually audited experts in cybersecurity and managed IT services, leveraging Microsoft Gold Cloud Computing specialization in Office 365, Enterprise Mobility, and Azure. Since 1978, independent business analysts and industry authorities have highlighted our client success stories of competitive advantage. Learn more at Matrixforce.com

