LMGI Awards Submissions Now Open

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL

9th ANNUAL AWARDS CALL FOR ENTRIES

FROM AROUND THE GLOBE

Online Submissions Open / Timeline Set

Awards to be Held on August 27, 2022

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announces that submissions for the 9th Annual LMGI Awards are now open online at www.LocationManagers.org. The LMGI Awards celebrate the instrumental role of locations in setting tone, revealing character, and enhancing the storytelling narrative. Additionally, the LMGI Awards honor film commissions who have gone above and beyond during the scouting, pre-production and production of specific projects.

The LMGI accepts domestic and international submissions for work that demonstrates the importance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Productions that were first released between June 2, 2021 and June 1, 2022, with at least 60% of the production shot on location are eligible. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Submissions are open to LMGI members and non-members alike.

This year, the LMGI will introduce two voting rounds for LMGI Location Professionals in good standing. Members will have an opportunity to vote first for the nominees and again for the winners.

The entry and voting timeline for 9TH Annual LMGI Awards is as follows:

· Entry Submission Period Closes - Sunday, May 15 (11:59 pm PT)

· Online Voting for Nominees Opens - Friday, June 3, 2022

· Nominee Voting Closes - Sunday, June 12, 2022

· Nominees Announced - Tuesday, June 28, 2022

· Final Voting Opens - Friday, July 15, 2022

· Final Voting Closes - Sunday, July 24, 2022 (11:59pm PT)

· Winners announced - Saturday, August 27, 2022

Outstanding Location Awards will be presented in the following categories: Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Serial Program/Anthology/Limited Series, Commercials, and Film Commissions. Honorary Awards include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer, and Eva Monley Award. For further information about the LMGI Awards, contact Erika Howard at awards@locationmanagers.org.

LMGI website: www.LocationManagers.org

FAQ: locationmanagers.org/9th-annual-lmgi-awards-submission-faq/

Submissions: locationmanagers.org/submissions-9th-annual/

Rules and Regulations: locationmanagers.org/9th-annual-lmgi-awards-rules-regulations/

Forms: locationmanagers.org/9th-annual-submission-forms/LMGI

# # #

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

MEDIA CONTACTS

Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata

Weissman/Markovitz Communications · 818.760.8995

cheri@publicity4all.com · erick@publicity4all.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Carol Skeldon · IngleDodd Media · 310.650.8838

LMGIawards@Ingledodd.com