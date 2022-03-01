National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament begins March 5 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

An estimated 2,200 students from more than 125 schools from across Iowa will be in the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center (Bullseye) and the 4H Building (3D) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, on March 5-6, to participate in the 16th National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament. This is the largest youth archery tournament in Iowa.

Iowa student participation in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) has grown each year beginning from scratch in 2006 to now more than 4,500 participants in 2022.

"The National Archery in the Schools Program offers students of all physical and athletic abilities the opportunity to partake and succeed," said Zach Benttine, archery coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "Archery is safe and rewarding, and many lessons learned from archery can be applied to other aspects in life."

Competition begins at 8 a.m. both days for the bullseye and 3D competitions. There will be 50 targets set up for bullseye, which will allow 100 participants to shoot at a time. There will be 30 targets set up for 3D, which will allow 60 participants to shoot at a time.

Admission is $5 for 18 and older, 17 and younger are free. Participants and coaches are allowed free admission to the Iowa Deer Classic at the Iowa Events Center upon showing their official wristband.

Archers Shoot for College Cash & Equipment

Archers participating in the Iowa Archery in the Schools Program can earn money for college.

More than $10,000 will be awarded in college scholarships based on performance at the state tournament. An additional $9,000 will be awarded outside of the state competition to archers participating in the program based on academics, essays, and other established criteria.

In addition to scholarships, teams receiving placement at the state tournament will also be eligible to receive an estimated $5,000 in equipment for their schools.

Scholarships are provided by Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, Whitetails Unlimited, Iowa Bowhunters Association, Safari Club International, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Haney Family Foundation, Chuck Hallier Memorial and the National Archery in the Schools Program.

For more information on the Iowa Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) visit: www.iowadnr.gov/nasp.