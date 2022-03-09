Giants of Social Investing by Bruce Piasecki Looks At How Social Impact investment Is Changing the World
Bruce has a unique talent for getting to the meat of things, asking great questions, and identifying the important underlying issues and learnings.”SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book offers insights into two exemplar lives. Jack Robinson and John Streur built the social impact investment world over the last thirty years, changing the very nature of capital markets. While both Americans, their influence in this study is shown to be global, reaching the largest Japanese Pension Funds and others on each continent.
— Steve Olp
This ESG movement is evident in the behavior of the major credit worthy institutions like Standard and Poors, where S&P purchased specialty researchers like TruCost to keep up to the trends first noted by Robinson and then Streur. There are now on Bloomberg over 30 fast followers to Jack and John listed in this Giants book. For those looking for grounds for hope in the search of social equality, diversity and responses to climate change and clean energy challenges, this book explains how their life work has helped investors discern reliable firms in clean energy, social inclusiveness and the social need for mobility past the combustion engine.
Piasecki explores the value and impact of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors in contributing to the success of two relatively unknown but important practitioners of social investing. He shows how they have effectively enhanced and used their success to promote values, attitudes and actions consistent with the improvement of society while they build their wealth. Piasecki's analysis of their contributions to social investing is an important addition to his other books on it and sustainability and can serve as an excellent introduction to the powerful effect it has had on business and the avenues to success it provides. Moreover, the book is one one in a series devoted to six corporate and investment leaders who have made a positive difference in the business world through applying strategies of sustainability.
This book is about leadership at the top of the brave new world of investing where what used to have intangible value in a company is quickly becoming tangible and even essential.
Debbi Wraga
AHC Group
+1 518-583-9615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
The Economic Impact of the Pandemic on Global Corporations