Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,557 in the last 365 days.

Giants of Social Investing by Bruce Piasecki Looks At How Social Impact investment Is Changing the World

Bruce Piasecki

Giants of Social Investing

Bruce has a unique talent for getting to the meat of things, asking great questions, and identifying the important underlying issues and learnings.”
— Steve Olp
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book offers insights into two exemplar lives. Jack Robinson and John Streur built the social impact investment world over the last thirty years, changing the very nature of capital markets. While both Americans, their influence in this study is shown to be global, reaching the largest Japanese Pension Funds and others on each continent.

This ESG movement is evident in the behavior of the major credit worthy institutions like Standard and Poors, where S&P purchased specialty researchers like TruCost to keep up to the trends first noted by Robinson and then Streur. There are now on Bloomberg over 30 fast followers to Jack and John listed in this Giants book. For those looking for grounds for hope in the search of social equality, diversity and responses to climate change and clean energy challenges, this book explains how their life work has helped investors discern reliable firms in clean energy, social inclusiveness and the social need for mobility past the combustion engine.

Piasecki explores the value and impact of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors in contributing to the success of two relatively unknown but important practitioners of social investing. He shows how they have effectively enhanced and used their success to promote values, attitudes and actions consistent with the improvement of society while they build their wealth. Piasecki's analysis of their contributions to social investing is an important addition to his other books on it and sustainability and can serve as an excellent introduction to the powerful effect it has had on business and the avenues to success it provides. Moreover, the book is one one in a series devoted to six corporate and investment leaders who have made a positive difference in the business world through applying strategies of sustainability.

This book is about leadership at the top of the brave new world of investing where what used to have intangible value in a company is quickly becoming tangible and even essential.

Debbi Wraga
AHC Group
+1 518-583-9615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Economic Impact of the Pandemic on Global Corporations

You just read:

Giants of Social Investing by Bruce Piasecki Looks At How Social Impact investment Is Changing the World

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.