Partnership Financial Credit Union Awards $33,000 in Scholarships
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is awarding $33,000 in scholarship funds with up to $3,000 per recipient. The 2022 PFCU Rising Star Scholarship Program is now accepting applications from high school seniors that meet the criteria. The recipients are able to use their scholarships at an accredited college, university, vocational or trade school of their choice. Students are able to download an application online at www.mypfcu.org and send in their applications by March 18, 2022.
Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience, says; “We are delighted to support these students as they transform today’s dreams into tomorrow’s realities. We look forward to great things from this tremendous group of future leaders.”
All scholarship applicants will be evaluated on academic performance, financial need and leadership abilities, including community involvement. To be eligible, applicants have to be a June 2022 graduate and they or their parent/guardian had to be a Member of PFCU.
Partnership Financial Credit Union is open to the community with branches in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Glenview, Morton Grove and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU formed in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions merged. With origins dating back to 1941, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 33 years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service at the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.
Laura Sue Colella
