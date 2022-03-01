"Hiding From Time" Is The Newest Single From Jules

The single was released on 2/22/22.

I really want this song to be my true introduction to the world...there’s something beautiful about aging and growing into the person you become, while holding on to the sweet, innocent moments” — Jules

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hiding From Time,” the latest single by Jules, captures the universal dilemma of aging and the "ever so fleeting" moments of youth. The song expresses feelings of nostalgia and innocence. This Bedroom pop single shifts Jules’ music into a more upbeat light after the success of her more dark singles like “World Goes On” and “Stay At Home” released in 2021, hitting over 15 thousand streams.

Similar to all of the singles in Jules’ discography, the song is completely produced, written, and sung by her. This single marks her more sophisticated style of production, as she learns and continues to make these songs in her own home. Her growth is unstoppable and as she continues to develop her art, more people will continue to be hypnotized by her originality.

Jules says, “I really want this song to be my true introduction to the world. While I am proud of my old music, there is no denying the quirkiness and naivety of it all. I was learning.. I am still constantly learning how to perfect my art. I don't come from a strong musical background, but I just have a true vision and passion for music that I finally get to express.. But I think that's what makes my music and journey captivating."

About the lyrics on her latest single, she says, “The lyrics to 'Hiding From Time' I think.. Can really relate to everyone. We live in a society where youth is idolized and put on a pedestal. Aging is scary to a lot of us. But, there’s something beautiful about aging and growing into the person you become, while holding on to the sweet, innocent moments of your past. The song was made to spark that feeling of reminiscing about the good old days. ”



