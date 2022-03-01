Brunch Seminar for Rug Owners in Dallas on March 19th

Rug Master Ben Tavakolian Hosts Seminar Brunch Lecture Series

Behnam Rugs, North Dallas' premier emporium of fine handmade rugs, to host an educational event, "Planning Your Rug's Future," on March 19th from 11 to 2.

A handmade rug can last for generations and may appreciate in value. It is up to the owner to make sure the future of their valuable rug is secured.” — Ben Tavakolian, Owner & Rug Master

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behnam Rugs announced today that it is holding a free educational brunch for the community on Saturday, March 19th from 11 AM to 2 PM. Delicious traditional Persian dishes will be served, along with beverages and wine at 18000 Preston Road in Dallas.“Planning Your Rug's Future” is part of Behnam Rugs' Continuing Education Seminar Series, founded with the mission of educating rug lovers in the DFW metroplex. The event will inform attendees on the ways they can plan and prepare for their rug's future.“So many appreciate the beauty of exceptionally-made rugs, and proudly display them in their homes, yet are unprepared for the future. A handmade rug can last for generations and may appreciate in value. It is up to the owner to make sure the future of their valuable rug is secured,” says company founder Ben Tavakolian.Behnam Rugs will open the doors of its grand showroom to answer questions and equip guests with everything they need to know about planning their rug's future. This event is for rug owners, rug enthusiasts, interior designers, students, lovers of luxury, and anyone else looking to expand their knowledge of the care and ownership of fine rugs. Whether you want to keep your rugs in the family for generations, sell them, or donate them, proper preparation is key.Guests can expect to learn the ins and outs of protecting their rugs, which often begins with professional appraisal. The event will also cover the way fine rugs factor into estate plans, both from the perspective of the owner of the estate and from the perspective of the beneficiary who inherits the rug. Mr. Tavakolian will share what attendees can do with an unwanted rug, including how to sell a rug they own, and how to donate a rug for a tax credit.Behnam Rugs encourages you to bring a cherished rug to the showroom on March 19th for professional written appraisal by Behnam’s certified Rug Master. Appraisal is a vital first step in planning your rug's future. You can learn more about this event and register to attend at https://behnamrugs.com/march-19/ Since 1978, Behnam Rugs of Dallas has been in the business of importing and selling fine handmade rugs, as well as providing expert Persian rug cleaning, repair, and restoration services. The showroom, located at 18000 Preston Road in Dallas, utilizes as much natural light as possible to showcase thousands of handmade rugs from around the world. It is a design source to interior decorators, architects, and homeowners who have come to appreciate the unparalleled selection. Adjacent to the showroom is their state-of-the-art cleaning and restoration center. All rug cleaning and repairs are done completely by hand to preserve fine rugs, including silks and antiques.

What Are Educational Events Like at Behnam Rugs?