Dallas Rug Showroom Launches First Annual Holiday Cheer Charity Campaign
Behnam Rugs is donating rugs to charities across DFW to help them raise funds this holiday season.
Every rug set aside for donation is unique, coming in various sizes, colors, and patterns. All are rugs you would be proud to have in your home.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behnam Rugs is donating rugs to charities across DFW to help them raise funds this holiday season.
— Ben Tavakolian, Owner & Rug Master
Behnam Rugs' First Annual Holiday Cheer Campaign
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
North Dallas’ Premier Emporium of Fine Handmade Rugs Launches Holiday Cheer Campaign.
Behnam Rugs initiates an annual charity campaign intended to assist organizations in the Dallas- Fort Worth metroplex with their fundraising efforts.
Dallas, TX – November 27th, 2021: In the spirit of giving, Behnam Rugs has set aside 100 room-sized rugs to give to charitable organizations in DFW. These gorgeous, high-quality rugs are perfect for holiday markets, bazaars, silent auctions, galas, and other fundraising events. Behnam Rugs is also happy to coordinate the donation of additional rugs given by individuals who would like to donate a rug they own to these charities. Every rug Behnam Rugs donates is freely given at no cost to these organizations.
Charitable organizations are invited to call or email Behnam Rugs to arrange the selection of up to five rugs for their upcoming fundraisers. Owner and Rug Master Ben Tavakolian will use his knowledge and expertise to choose the perfect rugs for each organization and its goals. "Every rug set aside for donation is unique, coming in various sizes, colors, and patterns. All are rugs you would be proud to have in your home," states Mr. Tavakolian. In addition, Behnam Rugs has cleaned these rugs using their 10-Step Persian Rug Washing Process, so that they are ready to be enjoyed at home immediately.
Shelters, nonprofits, senior centers, churches, and charities of all kinds are eligible for the Holiday Cheer Campaign. In addition, Behnam Rugs invites community members to reach out to them if they know a Dallas resident in need of a rug. If you are a member of an organization that would benefit from the Holiday Cheer Campaign, or if you have a rug of your own you would like to donate, call Behnam Rugs at 972-733-0400 or email behnam@behnamrugs.com to organize donation. Behnam Rugs will deliver the selected rugs to the organization free of charge if they are unable to transport the rugs themselves. Keep an eye on Behnam Rug's social media to see the rugs that are donated to the Holiday Cheer Campaign.
About Behnam Rugs:
Since 1978, Behnam Rugs of Dallas has been in the business of selling fine handmade rugs and providing expert Persian rug cleaning, repair, and restoration services. In 1999, Behnam “Ben” Tavakolian moved the company to its present location on 18000 Preston Road, where he designed and built a distinctive Mediterranean-style showroom and service center from the ground up. The showroom was designed to utilize as much natural light as possible, as it showcases thousands of beautiful handmade rugs from around the world. It is a design source to interior decorators, architects, and homeowners who have come to appreciate the unparalleled selection. Adjacent to the showroom is the Behnam Rugs state-of-the-art cleaning and repair center. All rug cleaning and repairs are done completely by hand, without the use of machinery, to preserve fine rugs. Behnam Rugs' website also provides a variety of articles for rug owners that guide them through proper care, maintenance, mistakes to avoid, and more.
