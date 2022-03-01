Silver Alert- John Guerrero Sr. -Phoenix PD

A Silver Alert has been activated in Maricopa county. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Phoenix Police Department is looking for John Guerrero Senior. An 86 year old male was last seen wearing brown pants, brown shoes, and black-rimmed glasses. He left the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home road. He is driving 2010, silver, Chrysler 300 with an Arizona license plate, number, APA8368. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 911.