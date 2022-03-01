Silver Alert- John Guerrero Sr. -Phoenix PD

A Silver Alert has been activated in Maricopa county. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Phoenix Police Department is looking for John Guerrero Senior. An 86 year old male was last seen wearing brown pants, brown shoes, and black-rimmed glasses. He left the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home road. He is driving 2010, silver, Chrysler 300 with an Arizona license plate, number, APA8368. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 911.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.