Concierge Auctions Announces March Global Sale Lineup with Sotheby’s Auction House—Including The One, Bidding Now Open

The ultimate goal is to run a thoughtful sale process that will maximize value, reach, and speed.” — Lawrence Perkins, Crestlloyd Manager

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via its new partnership with the Sotheby’s auction house, Concierge Auctions announces its first ever collection together this March. With a lineup of over $379 million of luxury properties spanning 4 countries and 7 U.S. states, including a new international market with 2 properties in Japan—the majority are offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Auctions in the March Global Sale have begun, starting with bidding now open for The One, America’s most expensive and largest residence, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme. Other offerings include a turnkey, never-before-offered for sale luxury estate house in a resort town near Tokyo; Project Y910, a rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest superyacht presently under construction with a team of architects, engineers, and designers available to curate your vision; a newly-built, turnkey townhome in the heart of Tokyo; a 12,000± square foot penthouse atop Tiffany & Co in Palm Beach; an Andalusian cortijo with excellent rental income potential featuring five independent buildings; a historic 1905 Seattle estate in coveted Queen Anne; and a 27± Acre development opportunity near Seattle, Washington.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

The One: America's Most Expensive & Largest Residence | Bel Air, CA

Bid Now–March 3

An estate for the ages, The One is an oasis beyond compare perched high above of the City of Angels, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme. Never before listed for sale, the property is listed for $295 million. Multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates have teamed together to conduct the sale of The One in cooperation with Concierge Auctions, who will manage the auction, all as hired parties in the sale of this once-in-a-lifetime gargantuan estate.

The first and last of its kind, The One is elevated to maximize its 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. The One is a work of art set on 3.8 acres appearing to float above the very city of Los Angeles itself. Ten years in the making, the estate is the largest and grandest house ever built in the urban world. A home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles, cementing The One in a class of its own. It also offers an unmatched opportunity to experience living on a scale beyond your wildest dreams. Surrounded on three sides with a shimmering moat of water, the property is spread over a jaw-dropping 105,000-square-feet. Five vast pools and incredible water features treat the senses indoors and out. Every imaginable amenity creates incomparable comfort and appeal: a massive nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot private outdoor running track with a glass-walled view of the city, and private Dolby Digital theater seating 40+ barely skim the list. Each room is meticulously decorated with a neutral palette that pays homage to the stunning landscape and keeps the entire estate cohesive despite its staggering scale, combining luxury with intimacy in the most meticulous manner.

"The One is the largest single-residence property that the world has to offer. The truth is, there is an exceedingly small group of potential buyers for a property of this caliber,” said Lawrence Perkins, Crestlloyd Manager. “In tandem with our listing agents, Aaron Kirman, Branden Williams, and Rayni Williams, we have decided to team up with Concierge Auctions to uncover those discerning ultra-luxury buyers with their global database of 775,000+ HNW individuals. The ultimate goal is to run a thoughtful sale process that will maximize value, reach, and speed.”

A short-list of just some of the incredible additional features include numerous custom-curated artworks including a rotating custom statue in the grand foyer by Mike Fields, a butterfly installation by Stephen Wilson, and a custom sculpture from Italian glass artist Simone Cenedese, all for sale separately; private two-story library/office with a balcony, custom-made LED and black hand-lacquered built-ins from Italy, and water features touching three windowed walls; VIP area in the exclusive nightclub; main pool with infinity edge on three sides and massive deck, spa, and covered entertaining space; spanning yard with thirty-foot-high palms; three-bedroom guest house with floor-to-ceiling windows, an Oto Murano chandelier by Vistosi, and parquet flooring; custom bar with smoked-mirror backsplash and marble countertops and cigar lounge; four-lane bowling alley; putting green; wellness center and gym with Technogym equipment and 64-foot indoor pool; juice bar; philanthropy pavilion; tennis court; 10,000-bottle wine cellar; 30-plus car garage with two car display turntables—and so much more.

Project Y910: 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht | Fincantieri Shipyard, Italy

Bid Now–March 31

A rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest super yacht presently under construction and a potential to become one of the 40 largest super yachts in the world, designed to one’s own taste. With a current high bid of €1.5 million, the yacht will auction No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Listing Agent Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting.

Designed by naval architect Robert McFarlane of McFarlane ShipDesign and architects Cor D. Rover, Andrew Winch and Oliver Stirling and ready for outfitting by Fincantieri Trieste, the world's largest shipbuilding groups known for diversification and innovation, Project Y910 is sustainable development at heart. The 120-meter luxury project “recycles” an existing ice class hull, by lengthening it, adding a complete new aluminum superstructure and a hybrid diesel electric propulsion to deliver a brand-new concept. The hull and superstructure are all but finished, and what remains is the luxurious interior and deck amenities, including the possibility of up to 18 staterooms and all common areas with accommodation for up to 36 guests and 50 crew members.

AMOMA Atami Estate House & Hiroo, Residence 3 | Tokyo, Japan

Bid March 25–30

AMOMA is a collection of superlative residential property developments that blend the comfort, intimacy and privacy of home with the very best of luxury hospitality. Created to stand above and apart from the conventions of Japan’s luxury real estate market, each AMOMA development is designed by world-leading architects, interior and landscape designers, and is replete with world-class services, travel and lifestyle experiences.

Atami Estate House:

Entirely unique in its immaculate balance between luxury and harmony with idyllic surroundings, every inch of Atami Estate Houses’s sprawling grounds have been meticulously designed with the expertise and attention of an incredible team. The Estate House near the highest point of the development, has been recently restored and renewed by renowned architect and interior designer André Fu, known for Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, St. Regis Hong Kong, and the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and is being brought to market for the very first time. A traditional tea house and incredible, mature Japanese gardens envelop the estate and make a seamless transition to its dining and wellness spaces. Owners of the Estate House will have preferred access to the dining and wellness spaces upon completion of Phase II of the development in 2024.

​​“We are absolutely thrilled with this opportunity to break into the Japanese luxury real estate market with properties of this caliber—each are new product, turnkey, and come with the potential for further investment in the development,” stated Chad Roffers, president. “Not only is it the perfect venture for us to continue to grow and flex our global database reach, but also an exciting claim to yet another international market.”

Hiroo, Residence 3:

Residence 3 in the coveted Hiroo district of Tokyo is tucked along an idyllic street, its monumental walls encasing the AMOMA private residences in a nature-and light-filled escape. Residence 3 exudes effortless luxury, showcasing the finest in modern Japanese architecture and comes fully furnished. The minimalist yet enchanting ambiance of the residence is the combined vision of Wonderwall, the renowned Tokyo interior design firm, and Liaigre, famed French design house of haute couture interior furniture. With a lush communal garden at the front door, inside an impeccable residence awaits, designed to suit intimate formal entertaining to casual family gatherings.

259 Worth Avenue: Penthouse Atop Iconic Tiffany & Co | Palm Beach, FL

Bid March 10–15

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” becomes a luxurious reality at 259 Worth Avenue, a Palm Beach two-level condo set atop the iconic Tiffany Building in the exact center of Worth Avenue. Listed at $19.5 million, the 12,000± square foot penthouse is estimated to sell between $13 million and $20 million to the highest bidder.

From it’s perch atop Tiffany & Co, which has stood adorned by the famous Atlas-held clock for the last quarter century, the penthouse features panoramic views of downtown Palm Beach and Worth Avenue. Kean Development Company, recognized as one of the country’s most prominent, high-end design/build firms, is currently leading a charge to refurbish this famous address. The street level interior accommodates its current occupants, Tiffany & Co and Tory Burch, while the second floor and rooftop holds a newly constructed luxury penthouse apartment—Palm Beach’s largest—with a spanning outdoor living area that enjoys endless vistas of the city and beyond. With Kean Development’s acumen for high-end, award winning design and construction, the spacious appointed five bedroom, seven full and one-half bathroom penthouse apartment is one-of-a-kind. The estate comes with unfinished/decorator-ready interiors for ideal customization, and it sits ready for the addition of a rooftop lounge, full bar, gym, dining area, and firepit, to add to the existing infinity-edge pool with ample space for sunbathing. Offering an idyllic lifestyle, it’s prime location is just a short walk to the ocean and the legendary shops, boutiques, and restaurants that line Worth Avenue.

Pristine Palm Beach is renowned for its serene beauty, manicured landscapes, immaculate multi-million dollar estates, and of course, the endless views of the Atlantic ocean. Upwards of thirty billionaires call this 10.4-square-mile area home, and residents adore the world-class shopping and dining throughout its safe streets. Worth Avenue is one of the top shopping destinations in the entire world, with every amenity for living, working, and playing at your fingertips. Some of the country’s top-tier clubs share this coveted postal code: spend your nights dining and dancing at the Everglades Club, Palm Beach Country Club, Bath and Tennis Club, and countless more. As a record-breaking hot market for real estate, Palm Beach properties are a rare commodity.

618 West Highland Drive | Seattle, Washington

Bid March 1–4

Nestled in the coveted neighborhood of Queen Anne, 618 West Highland Drive will auction in March via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Doreen Alhadeff of Windermere Real Estate Midtown - Lakeview. Currently listed for $7 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price.

618 West Highland Drive, built in 1905 from plans by W. Marbury Sommervell, boasts the timeless grace of days long past. The Dutch colonial estate is complete with the original Dutch door, stucco exterior, and a slate roof. The grand entry features coved ceilings overhead and intricate woodwork that threads throughout the entire house. Built for entertaining, each light-drenched room is arranged to suit all from intimate gatherings to the grandest of parties. Though modern amenities await throughout, great care has been taken in this estate’s restoration to preserve its original grandeur. The entertaining patio is ideal for alfresco dining. The primary suite features a private sitting room and a spiral staircase that leads to an exclusive reading room. Countless gems await, like the third-floor recreation room that was once a gymnasium for boxing, and the sun and garden rooms with their picturesque leaded windows.

Additional Properties Include:

460 Rochambeau Avenue | Providence, Rhode Island

Bid March 24–29

Currently Listed for $6.495M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Benjamin Scungio of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty

949 Fairview Boulevard | Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Bid March 25–30

Currently Listed for $5.86M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Tracy Cohn of Compass

295 Via Piedras Blancas | Central Coast of California

Bid March 23–28

Currently Listed for $5.4M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Richard Breen of Breen Realty

444 Sidney Baker Street South | Texas Hill Country

Bid March 14–18

Currently Listed for $3.8M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Rick Kuper of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

Lagoon of Akumal Villa | Near Tulum, Mexico

Bid March 10–15

Currently Listed for $2.99M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Ines Gehrcken and Manuel Fernandez of Engel & Völkers Playa Del Carmen

4000 Island Boulevard | Aventura, Florida

Bid March 25–31

Currently Listed for $2.975M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Laura Buccellati of Douglas Elliman

142 Micmac Drive | Near Richmond, Virginia

Bid March 24–29

Currently listed for $2.89M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Robert A. Scott of EXP Realty

Casa Magica Jade Bay | Near Tulum, Mexico

Bid March 2–9

Currently Listed for $1.85M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Saira Gonzalez Rosado of Izamal Real Estate

Plus upcoming properties in California, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Croatia.