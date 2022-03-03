International Truck Dealers Partner with Truckmore to Streamline Fleet Service Maintenance for Small Customer Strategy

Truckmore helps truck dealers to to sell more inventory, improve demand for pre-orders, leasing and rentals, increase service appointments, and sell more parts. International 360 provides fleets and dealers with seamless communication for service and repair requests and status updates in a comprehensive service management platform.

Kyrish Truck Centers, Beltway, Carolina and Bluegrass International improve uptime by delivering International 360 to the dealer’s app and website.

Truckmore helps us to improve customer uptime with a seamless International 360 service request and communications tool that easily integrates into our company website, mobile app and customer portal.” — Duane Kyrish, President, Kyrish Truck Centers

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottawa, Ontario – March 3, 2022 – Truckmore, the industry leader in mobile dealer apps, web customer engagement and customer portal solutions for truck dealerships, announced today that it is collaborating with International truck dealerships to provide an integrated International 360 solution (I360) that streamlines the service maintenance process across the customer’s preferred communications channel (dealer website, dealer app, customer portal, smartphone, tablet). The joint solution ensures convenience, transparent communications and improved repair speed for fleets of all sizes, including small customer strategy. Click to view I360 web and mobile solution video.

Duane Kyrish, President, Kyrish Truck Centers: “We’re excited to work with Truckmore on evolving our digital transformation initiatives for fleets and small customer strategy. The joint solution helps us to improve customer uptime by providing our customers with a seamless service request and communications tool that easily integrates into our company website, mobile app and customer portal.”

Jason Hanson, Vice President Fixed Operations, Carolina International Trucks: “Downtime for our fleet customers translates to dollars. With Truckmore and International 360, easy service scheduling and real-time communications between our customers and our service centers ensure that fleets are more efficient and on the road faster.”

Woody Deters, Dealer Principal, Bluegrass International Trucks: “Our customers have a single, easy-to-use tool that improves visibility throughout the service process. With International 360 and Truckmore, we're delivering a unified fleet management and service communications platform that simplifies service requests, service communications, and fleet asset management.”

Derrick Woolfson, Director Business Development, Beltway Companies: “Our fleet customers have a fast and easy solution for online service requests, communications and estimate approvals. Our customers have the choice to use their smartphone, tablet or computer to schedule a service appointment, communicate with our dealer service center for up-to-date repair status, and enjoy a best-in-class ownership experience.”

From the dealers’ website, mobile app and customer portal, fleet customers use International 360 to manage the repair and maintenance of their entire fleet, with up to date views of the health and status of their fleet and estimated time of repair. With one click of a button on a smartphone, tablet or computer, customers have access to all of their data, including service status updates, along with a complete VIN-based service history and communications history for each repair order. Click to view I360 web and mobile solution video.

International 360 provides fleets and dealers with seamless communication for service and repair requests and status updates in a comprehensive service management platform.

Truckmore helps fleets and small customer strategy to improve uptime by delivering the power of I360 to the user’s smartphone, tablet and desktop. Features and benefits include:

• Schedule service maintenance in seconds from dealer website, app and customer portal

• Load fleet data in the system for easy service scheduling

• Track the progress of each vehicle with up-to-date service status

• Message service advisors for updates with track-able communications history

• View a record of the entire service history with detailed invoices of each vehicle

“As part of our joint vision to create a connected maintenance experience, we partnered with International truck dealerships to streamline the service maintenance process across the customer’s preferred choice of communications,” said Tony della Busa, President & CEO, Truckmore. “With International 360 available on the dealer’s mobile app and website, dealers are setting a new bar for fleet management, making it easy, transparent, and ultimately maximizing their customer’s uptime like never before.”

About Truckmore

Truckmore specializes in dealer mobile apps, customer portal solutions and web customer engagement and that helps truck dealer groups to sell more inventory, improve demand for pre-orders, leasing and rentals, increase service appointments, and sell more parts. Truckmore is the partner of choice for truck dealer groups including International, Freightliner, Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt, and Kenworth. https://truckmore.com

