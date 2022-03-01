National Consumer Protection Week Bigger Than Ever Before!

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Get your file boxes and digital devices ready because the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is celebrating National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) and it’s bigger than ever before! The official NCPW is from March 6-12, 2022, but SCDCA decided one week wasn’t enough. We added additional webinars and set up six shred events throughout the month of March to hopefully reach more consumers than ever before. Here is the schedule for the month:

Free Webinars

Grab a digital device and tune in for a series of free webinars designed to help consumers stay safe from ID theft, scams and learn more about their rights. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Thursday, March 3 – First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Friday, March 4 – Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Tuesday, March 8 – North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Tuesday, March 15 – University of South Carolina - Beaufort, 1 Sand Shark Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Monday, March 21 – First Baptist Church, 250 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Friday, March 25 – Lions Memorial Field, 619 W. Buena Vista, North Augusta, SC

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

NCPW is a time to help people understand their consumer rights and avoid frauds and scams. Follow SCDCA on Facebook and Twitter to receive tips throughout NCPW and learn ways to keep your personal identifying information safe.

About SCDCA The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free,1 (800) 922-1594.

###