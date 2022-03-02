Bitcoin Mining Internships are Here: Elite Mining Launches the EMI Internship Program

The Program Opens to Engineering & Marketing Students at the University of Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Mining Inc, a global leader in green Bitcoin mining headquartered in Cheyenne, is starting its Flagship Internship Program in Bitcoin mining, a first-of-its-kind in Wyoming. The first group of interns will be engineering and marketing students from the University of Wyoming, an institution known for its blockchain and cryptocurrency courses.

As part of the recruitment process, Elite Mining Inc (EMI) plans to attend the University of Wyoming Technical and Engineering Job Fair on March 8. The company plans to hire engineering interns to work in its Research and Development Division.

EMI and EMU have partnered with the University of Wyoming and the Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation (CBDI) to create the internship program. CBDI focuses on emerging technologies to foster innovation, economic development and education. EMI will work with the University and its students at the Advanced Blockchain Lab and R&D Lab to research and analyze data to develop new technologies and products that will be the future of immersion and crypto mining.

“We need a variety of engineers, including mechanical engineers, thermal engineers, fluid engineers, and firmware developers. University of Wyoming’s strong engineering program makes them the perfect partner for sourcing talent,” states Beth Winstead, Director of Human Resources at Elite Mining Inc.

To build out its Research and Development program in Cheyenne, EMI has partnered with Manufacturing Works, a non-profit consultancy that helps manufacturers and entrepreneurs grow and succeed. It is their mission to assist Wyoming manufacturers, producers and entrepreneurs in growing their revenues, increasing their productivity and performance, and strengthening their global competitiveness.

"Innovation is a critical component of Wyoming’s economic future, and Elite Mining is positioned as a leader in this arena. Manufacturing Works is excited to partner with Elite Mining on their efforts to launch a new Research and Development program in Cheyenne, and facilitate educational employment opportunities for students looking to develop skills in the arena of innovation,” explains Rocky Case, Director at Manufacturing Works.

EMI is also hiring marketing and business interns, and met with potential candidates.

“The University of Wyoming’s elite business program and first-class Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation bring talented students familiar with cryptocurrency and passionate about blockchain technology,” says April Madden, CMO of EMI.

These fast-paced, hands-on internships will teach students about the booming cryptocurrency mining industry — an industry that generated more than $15 billion in revenue in 2021 (a 206% year-over-year increase). If interns prove to be a good fit, the program could lead to full-time opportunities with EMI, a well-funded, rapidly growing Bitcoin mining company.

This is just the start of EMI’s Flagship Internship Program. In addition to other intern roles, Elite Mining plans to partner with the Department of Defense Skillbridge Intern Program. This would ensure a steady flow of engineering and technology talent to EMI, while giving veterans in the Cheyenne area a chance to enter the Bitcoin mining field.

These are exciting times to be involved in Bitcoin mining. The presence of companies like Elite Mining in Wyoming is ensuring more talents in Wyoming can enter this emerging sector.

“We look forward to working with the University to bring new talent to EMI and would like to keep these students in Wyoming as they begin their careers. We see our presence only growing in the area, and looking forward to being a sought-after employer in Wyoming” adds Madden.

About Elite Mining Inc

Founded by Justin Podhola in 2016, Elite Mining Inc aims to revolutionize the way cryptocurrencies are mined by using clean energy at scale. In addition to self-mining, EMI acquires, installs and maintains immersion mining hardware to mine cryptocurrencies, using proprietary immersion technology and the lowest 2% renewable energy costs in the country. The company’s subsidiary, Elite Mobile Units, manufactures the first mobile immersion mining unit that is fully equipped with its proprietary Immersion Mining Pods (IMPs). IMPs allow the company and its customers to mine cryptocurrencies any time and from anywhere.