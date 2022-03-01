Demand for secondhand luxury products is rising, So are fakes: How one Dallas business protects its customers from scams
Dallas-based pawnshop chain uses training and technology to protect customers from getting scammed by the growing number of fake luxury items.
Studies show that 1/5 of all of the luxury goods on your social media timeline are fake, so authenticity is key.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From humble beginnings in 1987, Uncle Dan's Pawn has grown into an industry leader and one of the largest independently-owned pawnbrokers in North Texas. Customers count on them whether they are buying, selling, or pawning their belongings.
— Deanna Thompson
"Our customers trust us. They know that they never have to worry if the items they buy here are real or fake because authenticity is always guaranteed," says CEO Dan Foster, "and we provide our team with the latest training and equipment that assures that."
This week, that training included spending the day with Deanna Thompson from Marque Mentor. Thompson is recognized as one of the foremost authorities of pre-owned luxury and is known to the pawnbroking industry due to her frequent speaking engagements as well as her published books, Chanel Reference Guide, The Beginner's Guide to Luxury Handbag Authentication, Volumes 1-4, and A Beginner's Guide to Louis Vuitton.
"Studies show that 1/5 of all of the luxury goods on your social media timeline are fake," Thompson says, "so authenticity is key." Thompson believes that more businesses need to follow the example of industry leaders like the Uncle Dan's team to help improve consumer trust for buying, selling, and pawning luxury items at pawnshops.
"More and more pawnshops are recognizing the revenue opportunity from luxury handbags," Thompson shares. "Uncle Dan's is among the growing number of elite companies that invest not only in the latest technology but also the most extensive training for their team," Thompson shared. She hosts training events throughout the country and customized offerings for businesses of varying sizes.
In addition to corporate and on-site training, Thompson facilitates Marque Mentor, an online platform she co-founded alongside Quentin Caruana, President and CEO of Marque Luxury, the most trusted name in authenticated pre-owned luxury and largest B2B wholesale company.
Marque Mentor is a platform that offers 360-degrees of insight and support through comprehensive insider guidance and real-life applications for tactics that have proven effective in shops and boutiques across the country. More information is available at marquementor.com.
