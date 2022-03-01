Introducing the Incredible Benro Tablepod Flex
A modular tabletop carbon fiber tripod with a hidden set of bendable, flexible legs. Stand it or wrap it to capture images & content from virtually anywhere.
"This is a new and exciting development for Benro and we are trying something different. There are a myriad of possibilities with the new flex legs.""NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TablePod Flex is a flexible, bendable tripod with professional features and compatible with Arca-Swiss style gear.
— Brian Hynes, Brand Manger, Benro
Transform to Almost Any Configuration
Featuring robust Carbon Fiber exterior leg construction, with hidden flexible legs inside, this tabletop tripod can transform to almost any configuration. These flexible legs offer security and stability on whatever surface or object to mount it to. Use the ¼ ”-20 threads to combine the flex legs with the carbon fiber legs to create unique configurations or connect them together for a quick selfie stick or live stream stand.
Pocket-Sized for Travel
Folding up to pocket size, this kit is perfect for photography, content creation, live streaming, virtual meetings, and much more. With three individual adjustable leg settings, shoot in tight spots, or capture low angles with ease. Simply press the side button on the leg, adjust,
and shoot!
Perfect for Creating Content with a Smartphone or Small Mirrorless Camera.
The TablePod Flex Kit includes an arca-swiss compatible plate and an adjustable phone holder with cold shoe mount that fits
most smartphones.
Unrivaled Versatility
There are two built-in 90° notches for quickly switching from Landscape to Portrait orientations. Two ¼ ”-20 mounts allow one to attach additional accessories or connect the flex legs. The rubber feet provide stability on whatever surface one is shooting. With the built-in ballhead, level a shot with ease. The head also features 360° pan rotation with built-in pan scale, and an Arca-Swiss compatible plate with 3-way screw for easy mounting.
Features & Benefits
- Flexible and bendable leg design for attaching to almost anything.
- Unique camera placement. Place the camera or smartphone in locations where tripods won’t fit.
- Arca-Swiss style camera plate/head. A professional array of features and compatible with other favorite camera gear.
- Pocket sized for travel. Folds up nice and tiny for traveling.
- Upgradeable legs - Additional legs sections can be purchased separately for maximum versatility.
What’s in the Kit?
The TablePod Flex kit includes an arca-swiss compatible plate, an adjustable phone holder with cold shoe mount that fits most smartphones. Included with the kit are 3 flex legs, a set of 3 feet, and a case and carabiner for attaching to a backpack or camera bag. Also included is an auxiliary locking ring, which prevents stress on the legs and increases its lifespan.
“This is a new and exciting development for Benro and we are trying something different. There are a myriad of possibilities with the new flex legs.” - Brian Hynes, Brand Manager, Benro
"We are fully committed to developing the most flexible gear that helps the "Generation Generation" to creatively capture stills and video to share their unique stories." - Jan Lederman, MAC Group President
For more information, contact:
Brian Hynes | brianh@macgroupus.com
Kriss Brunngraber | krissb@macgroupus.com
About Benro
Originally founded in 1996 as a cooperative tripod manufacturer, Benro developed and began marketing its own brand name - Benro Professional Tripods and Heads in 2002. Since that time Benro Precision Photography Industry Co. Ltd. has received numerous accolades and awards for product and design features. Benro continuously strives to develop lighter, stronger and more versatile products to meet the needs of the most demanding professional photographers and filmmakers. The Benro mission is simple: to design and build products that exceed the needs of demanding photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Benro products are exclusively distributed by MAC Group in the USA.
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Colleen Carlisle Nicholas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-2678
