Alexander Frantzen & Carbon Calories Lead Global Initiative for Greater Transparency in Carbon Emission Ecosystem

My interview with Alexander Frantzen of Carbon Calories was so interesting. He is a worldwide leader in the space, and is committed to changing the world. A must watch interview.” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Alexander Frantzen , Founder/CEO/CFO of Carbon Calories for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.

ABOUT CARBON CALORIES
Carbon Calories is a B2B2C company that supports SMB clients to prepare and disclose intelligible product carbon footprint data to customers (end-users).

Carbon Calories is the antidote to greenwashing. We develop tools that make carbon accounting easy and economical for start-ups and SMEs across all consumer goods with a focus on fashion and beauty (FAB).

