Blackhawk Floors Celebrating Two Decades in Business

One of Phoenix's best hardwood flooring companies has reached a new milestone.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to an Economic Impact Report by Yelp, 60 percent of business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are now permanent. That's why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. say celebrating two decades in business is extra special this year.

"We consider it an honor and pleasure to serve our customers for the past two decades,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors, a company that has completed more than 2,700 hardwood flooring projects.

Blackhawk Floors ability to continue to thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives say, speaks volumes to its commitment to customer satisfaction. The widespread closing of stores and businesses in the United States and around the world due to the coronavirus is unprecedented. Stores, factories, and many other businesses have closed by policy mandate, downward demand shifts, health concerns, or other factors.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest said Blackhawk Floors' in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States