Northampton County: Upcoming Lane Restrictions on I-78

​County: Northampton Municipality: Various Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions in both directions for concrete slab repair. Please use caution. Eastbound work on March 2, westbound on March 3. Start date: 3/2/22 Est completion date: 3/3/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:30 AM To 06:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

