Lane Restriction Tomorrow on SB I-83 at Exit 18 in Springettsbury Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised there will be a lane and shoulder restriction tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, on southbound Interstate 83 at Exit 18 in Springettsbury Township, York County.
The left shoulder and passing lane of southbound I-83 will be closed just south of the off-ramp to Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) so a contractor can repair a pipe.
Weather permitting, the restrictions will be in place tomorrow from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
