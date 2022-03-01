VIETNAM EXPO 2022 expects 350 exhibitors

VIETNAM, March 1 -

Visitors at the event in 2021. This year's edition will take place from April 13-16.

HÀ NỘI — The 31st Vietnam International Trade Fair (VIETNAM EXPO) will take place from April 13-16 in Hà Nội, expecting to draw nearly 350 businesses.

According to Vinexad, the organiser of the event, the exhibition will cover 3,200 sq.m, with areas for national brands and export products; equipment and support industries; digital technology, e-commerce; and food and beverage.

The event drew 21,500 visitors in 2019 and 10,250 in 2021.

The event has received registrations from foreign businesses from many countries, including the Republic of Korea, Belarus, Russia, Japan, the US, Cuba, Malaysia, Nepal, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

This year, the Republic of Korea will be the honorary guest and Belarus will be a special guest of the exhibition.

First held in 1991, the annual VIETNAM EXPO has become a prestigious event for Vietnamese firms to introduce their products and seek partnerships. — VNS