Export-import turnover up 13 per cent in first two months

VIETNAM, March 1 - Việt Nam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated over US$108.5 billion in the first two months of 2022. — Photo baoquocte.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated over US$108.5 billion in the first two months of this year, up 13 per cent compared to the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on Monday.

The export revenue posted an increase of 10.2 per cent to $53.79 billion.

In January and February, nine export commodities recorded a turnover of at least $1 billion, accounting for 71.6 per cent of the total export value.

The US remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese commodities in the last two months, with an estimated $18.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the country’s import turnover was up 15.9 per cent during this period, with 13 types of goods valued at over $1 billion. Việt Nam mainly imported goods from China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and ASEAN countries.

As a result, the country experienced a trade deficit of $937 million in the period.

In February alone, the country's foreign trade was valued at $48.2 billion, down 20 per cent from the previous month but up 17.6 per cent year on year.

Export earnings were estimated at $22.95 billion, down 25.6 per cent month on month and up 13.2 per cent year on year.

Imports were valued at $25.28 billion, down 14.2 per cent from January, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.34 billion. — VNS