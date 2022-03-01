Submit Release
NDDOT seeks public input on proposed improvements to Highway 2 near Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the Williston Area Recreation Center, 822 18th Street East, Williston, ND.

The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the various intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 2 from the Montana border to U.S. Highway 85 in Williston.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will be available to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by March 23 to James Rath, program manager, NDDOT – Design Division, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700 or email jrath@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.

- ### -

C O N T A C T: David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

