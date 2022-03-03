Submit Release
Dan Emil Joshua releases "Nandri Solluven" featuring Deri Lorus

"Nandri Solluven is a thanksgiving song which expresses about the God who knows us completely and remembering the good things which he has done in our lives."

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chennai-based composer, singer-songwriter Dan Emil Joshua releases a single "Nandri Solluven" featuring Deri Lorus under D Flat Records. The song was written, composed and produced by the duo.
The song was officially released on January 18th 2022 on D Flat Records' YouTube Channel and also on streaming platforms. This was the notable track in their music career after being listened most times on the streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes etc. They tried to introduce a new sounding in the Tamil gospel industry. The track took duration of 10 days of production. Being an independent artist this track made them to reach many audience.

It was an unplanned session which made it into a soundtrack, which gives some electro-pop vibe to the listeners. Their listeners are waiting for their release of the EP. It was the first song which has been released from the EP they're working. The release of this song Nandri Solluven makes audience more excited about the coming songs from the EP. We can surely guarantee that there will be a chart busters songs from the team. The release of the EP expected this summer.

The English translation of the song says,
I will say thanks
All day long
Thinking of all the good things You’ve done
You’re the breath in me
You’re my heart beat
I drown in Your love
And get drenched, My Jesus

The One Who knows me completely
The One Who called me by my name
The One Who set me apart
It’s You (Jesus)

The release of this song makes the excitement for the release of the EP.
Listen/Watch Nandri Solluven on all streaming platforms: https://sme.streamlink.to/Nandri-Solluven

Dan Emil Joshua - Nandri Solluven ft. Deri Lorus (Official Music Video)

