NFTs Benefiting Ukraine's Refugees are Being Sold on OpenSea
100% of the NFT proceeds will be distributed among Ukraine refugees charity, ROZETKA, and Fozzy Group.
Do Well By Doing Good”BUCHA, KYIV OBLAST, UKRAINE, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Show support for Ukraine through donation or buying a unique one-of-a-kind NFT artwork. Spectruth is releasing ten (10) unique NFTs that are limited to 1 of 1 with 100% benefitting Ukrainian women and children refugees.
— Mikail Aslan
With over 200,000 refugees having crossed into Poland and 5 million more expected, we must help these refugees. Spectruth is working with an American not-for-profit Holz Foundation to ensure that all 100% of every NFT sale goes towards helping these refugees. They will try and help women with children coordinate the various locations where they can move, sign up for available programs, provide phones, notify loved ones of new contact information, offer translation services, and supply weather appropriate children’s clothing.
Please help us help them.
To fund a portion of this project, Spectruth is offering unique NFTs for sale. There is a series of ten, one-of-a-kind, digital artworks listed on OpenSea under the Spectruth collection. These one-of-a-kind NFTs theme involve Putin’s evil nature and serves as a reminder to end this madness. For example, three of the artwork titles are: Putin's Death by Suicide, Many Face of Putin's Death, and Putin in Ukraine's Hell.
NFTs start at .035 ETH with the one-of-a-kind NFTs starting at 1 ETH.
For people not interested in NFTs but want to donate, they can give any amount at the Spectruth website with 100% either going towards rebuilding a destroyed orphanage in Kiev or helping Ukrainian women and children refugees. For you information, Ukraine houses over 100,000 Ukrainian orphans.
Either way, help us help them.
Visit https://opensea.io/collection/spectruthmetaverse to purchase an NFT or visit https://www.spectruth.com/orphanages to learn how you can help rebuild orphanages destroyed in Ukraine.
Mikail Aslan
Spectruth LLC
+1 888-217-7328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other