Special Announcement: Every Donation to Lighthouse Orphanages in Ukraine Will Receive Cryptocurrency as a Gift
And the King will answer and say to them, Truly I say to you, because you did it to the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”KYIV, KYIV OBLAST, UKRAINE, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Until April 1st Spectruth will reward donors who contribute to Lighthouse Orphanages with free cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency is for its metaverse memberships to its Founder’s Club. Lighthouse’s mission statement includes housing, feeding, provide therapy and training children with special needs such as autism in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.
— Mathew 25:40
The threat of a Russian invasion happened. Its financial damage is done. As a result of the threat of a potential conflict, orphans with developmental delays like autism are not able to receive the therapy, education, and care so desperately needed. Lighthouse was scheduled to open late last year but was delayed because of the pandemic which was followed by the potential Russian conflict. Spectruth and Lighthouse are committed to Ukraine and helping its special need orphans and will open facilities in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odessa to service the needs of 43 million Ukrainians.
The children with developmental delays face uncertain futures because they often remain in orphanages which are ill equipped. Most children remain without adoption because of the extra care they need. As a result they often lack proper education, self-help techniques, mentorship, and vocational skills that continue into their adulthood resulting in homelessness or worse.
However, Lighthouse gives hope to these children by providing shelter, healthy meals, education, mentorships, and therapy. With Lighthouse, these children have the greatest opportunities to become self-sufficient and productive members of our society because they receive therapy that is cost-effective with scientifically provable results.
An experienced head therapist will provide the therapy for the children and mentor local staff who want to become Registered Behaviorists. The Registered Behaviorists will have the best tools available as they administer the latest in scientifically proven therapy methods while educating the children.
A partnership with Spectruth will provide the computer equipment and training necessary for children who are capable of programming and other computer related occupations.
Lighthouse's mission statement is found in the Bible verse Mathew 25:40; “And the King will answer and say to them, Truly I say to you, because you did it to the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” Put simply, we judge our own character by how we treat the most unfortunate.
Quick statistics: According to the CDC,
*About 1 in 6 (17%) children aged 3–17 years were diagnosed with a developmental disability, as reported by parents, during a study period of 2009-2017. These included autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, blindness, and cerebral palsy.
*About 1 in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network.
*ASD is reported to occur in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups.
*ASD is more than 4 times more common among boys than among girls.
With billions being spent on potential war, there is little left for projects designed to help the most vulnerable. Lighthouse needs your help to fulfill its mission statement. The orphanages opened are committed to the children and will remain open and operational regardless of circumstances.
Please visit us at https://www.spectruth.com and make a donation on the Lighthouse Orphanage’s tab or purchase an NFT at OpenSea. Until April 1st, Spectruth will reward all donors who make a donation to Lighthouse Orphanages with free cryptocurrency to its metaverse memberships to its Founder’s Club.
For example, a person donating $50 USD to Lighthouse Orphanages will receive a free Bronze Membership worth $50 with its accompanying cryptocurrency. A person donating $500 USD to Lighthouse Orphanages will receive a free Gold Membership worth $500 with its accompanying cryptocurrency.
The children need our help and you are needed. Our new phone number will (888) 217-7328.
