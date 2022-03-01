Senator Greg Razer Presents Texting Ban Legislation to Senate Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, presented legislation that would prohibit drivers from using cellphones while operating a vehicle on Missouri roads, with some exemptions, to the Senate’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee on March 1.

Senate Bill 713 prohibits drivers from using cellphones while on public roads, unless they are using hands-free technology, not holding the device in their hands and do not divert their attention from operating the vehicle. The bill includes exemptions allowing drivers to contact emergency services, and also specifies a violation of this act will not be deemed a moving violation, but rather a serious traffic violation.

“It doesn’t matter how old or experienced of a driver you are, you shouldn’t be texting while driving,” Sen. Razer said. “Research has shown texting while driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving, and it’s time we started taking this seriously. I appreciate the opportunity to present SB 713 in committee and working to make our roads safer for all.”

Currently in Missouri, texting while driving is against the law for drivers 21 and under. According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, cell phone-related crashes are one of the fastest growing causes of traffic crashes in Missouri, increasing by more than 30% over the past five years. Missouri is only one of two states in the country without a no-texting law for all drivers.

For more information, please contact Sen. Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

###