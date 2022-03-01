Saskatchewan Announces $638,000 for Bridging to Employment Program

CANADA, March 1 - Released on March 1, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced the funding of $638,000 for training and work placements for internationally educated newcomers to Saskatchewan through the Bridging to Employment program.

"Saskatchewan is known as a place of great opportunity and continues to attract skilled newcomers from around the world," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This funding will provide internationally trained newcomers access to important training and work experience opportunities that will support them in joining the labour market and settling into communities across our province."

Bridging to Employment is a 20-week program that includes 10 weeks of classroom training, focusing on communication, job readiness, and digital literacy skills. This is followed by a 10-week paid work experience with a Saskatchewan employer.

The program will be offered by the Regina Immigrant Women Centre, Saskatchewan Intercultural Association in Saskatoon, and the Prince Albert Multicultural Council. The program is funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Labour Market Transfer Agreements and will support 60 participants.

Participants will need to connect with SaskJobs Career Services to determine eligibility and obtain a referral to the program. For more information on the initiative and eligibility criteria, contact SaskJobs Career Services at 1-833-613-0485 or careerservices@gov.sk.ca.

Immigration and Career Training Regina