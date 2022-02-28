Employer Fined $80,000 For Workplace Fatality

CANADA, February 28 - Released on February 28, 2022

A Saskatchewan company pleaded guilty to one charge under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Fort Qu'Appelle Provincial Court on February 17, 2022.

Jimlee Farms Ltd. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 137(1)(a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in the death of a worker).

The company was fined $57,143 plus a surcharge of $22,857.

Charges stemmed from an incident on November 19, 2020, at a worksite near Summerberry, when a worker was found deceased in a power take off shaft.

