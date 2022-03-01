Health Care Transformation Task Force Kicks off 2022 with New Members and Staff Announcements
The breadth and scope of these new members reflects the importance of value-based care across all types of health care organizations.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year is off to an exciting start for the Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) with the addition of four new members and staffing updates. In late January, the Task Force Board approved four new members: Blue Shield of California, Clarify Health, OPN Healthcare, and PSW. Since the first of the year, the Task Force also promoted Joshua Traylor to Senior Director and welcomed Charlotte Burnett as its newest Senior Associate.
— Jeff Micklos, Task Force Executive Director
Established in 2014, the Task Force is an industry consortium comprised of payers, providers, purchasers, and patient representatives committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for health care stakeholders around country. HCTTF serves as a resource and convener for members, as well as a leading public voice and thought leader on value-based payment. The Task Force’s aim is to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system through adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.
“We are excited to welcome these new members at such an important time for the Task Force,” said Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair. “Their perspectives and commitments are critically important as value-based care moves forward, especially in light of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The breadth and scope of these new members reflects the importance of value-based care across all types of health care organizations,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “I believe their interest in HCTTF continues to validate the importance of sharing learnings among various types of committed value-focused stakeholders.
“Blue Shield of California is pleased to join like-minded organizations in the pursuit of a person-centered, value-based care system,” said Laura Fox, Blue Shield’s Director, Payment Transformation. “Our payment transformation goals to deliver value-based care to our enrollees are very much aligned with those of the Task Force.”
“We’re thrilled to continue our involvement with HCTTF, an organization so closely aligned with our mission of accelerating the adoption of value-based care,” said Jean Drouin, MD, CEO, Clarify Health. “Our enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform makes it easier for payers and providers to enter value-based arrangements because it simplifies contract design, makes performance transparent, and identifies opportunities to improve.”
“OPN Healthcare appreciates the opportunity to join HCTTF at this important time,” said OPN’s CEO Srin Vishwanath. “Our experience will contribute to the Task Force’s understanding of the important role value-based care can play in treating the growing number of cancer patients in the United States.”
“PSW looks forward to collaborating with our new Task Force colleagues to promote advanced risk-based accountable care arrangements,” said Melanie Matthews, CEO of PSW. “Our understanding of both the independent physician voice and large-scale hospital system requirements will add greatly to the Task Force’s goal of increasing value-based care across all populations.”
Task Force Staffing Updates
The Task Force is also announcing the promotion of Joshua Traylor to Senior Director and the hiring of Charlotte Burnett as a new Senior Associate
“I am pleased to make important staffing announcements. Josh’s promotion to Senior Director is well deserved, as he has become a senior leader and subject matter expert for Task Force members,” said Micklos. “Josh’s stewardship of our Implementing Value Models and Advanced Payer Provider Partner Work Groups has been the cornerstone of our value-based payment transformation work for the past three years.”
“After joining HCTTF from the CMS Innovation Center, I aspired to expand my health care payment reform work to advance person-centered care for all populations,” said Traylor. “The past three years have been rewarding in learning so much from HCTTF members and colleagues, and I look forward to contributing even more in this new role.”
“We are also excited to have Charlotte join us at this important time for the Task Force,” said Micklos. “Her multi-faceted educational and professional background provides front line experience to our team chemistry, and she is poised to make significant contributions to our members.”
“Through my prior direct practice work, I know firsthand the necessity of incorporating a comprehensive person-centered perspective in care delivery,” said Burnett. “I am excited to join the Task Force to support its efforts to drive value transformation to ensure people get the high-quality care they deserve.”
