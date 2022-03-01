Regency Properties Welcomes Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Enhancing communities on a personal level.
We are excited to have Mr. Lucas join the executive management team of Regency after working along side us for 25 years”EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency Properties, a commercial real estate company specializing in County Seat Communities, welcomes Chris Lucas as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
— Kevin Hammett
In this role, Mr. Lucas will oversee Regency’s corporate legal strategy, manage legal affairs, execute legal initiatives and projects, and participate in the development and execution of Regency’s strategic plans. He will provide legal support and advice on compliance, risk management, corporate governance, and other legal matters impacting Regency's operations.
Mr. Lucas has more than 35 years of experience in commercial real estate transactions with a focus on retail shopping centers. Prior to joining Regency, Mr. Lucas worked as outside counsel for the company for over 25 years. Mr. Lucas was a partner at Bowers Harrison from 1997-2017, serving as managing partner from 2013 until joining Jackson Kelly in 2017 where he was an equity member. Mr. Lucas holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Indiana University Maurer School of Law and Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Political Science from Indiana State University. He is a member of the Real Property Sections of the Indiana State Bar Association, as well as the Evansville and American Bar Associations. Mr. Lucas is a member of ICSC and a licensed Title Agent.
“We are excited to have Mr. Lucas join the executive management team of Regency after working along side us for 25 years” commented Kevin Hammett, President and CEO of Regency. “We are fortunate to have an attorney of Mr. Lucas’ experience and depth of knowledge of real estate join our firm.”
Founded in 1949, Regency Properties specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing shopping centers in small and mid-sized communities. Regency owns over 6.19 million square feet of retail shopping center space in 19 states. The National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence recognizes Regency as an industry leader in tenant satisfaction.
Jessica Wildeman
Regency Properties
+1 812-424-9200
email us here