Blue Light & Four Inc. Partner to bring Blue Fusion’s Accelerated Analytics to the Federal Government
Blue Fusion gives the federal government a next-generation, predictive analytics security toolset to fight cybercrime and support national security and defense.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Inc. is very excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Blue Light LLC to provide the federal government a next-generation, predictive analytics security toolset that helps fight cybercrime and supports national security and defense.
Blue Fusion is a patent-pending middleware technology that allows organizations to connect to disparate data sources regardless of their location, data format, or data structure. The software is designed to be completely data agnostic allowing customers to optimize their current investments in data and technology through the development of robust “data fabric” that connects all their data. Blue Fusion’s one of a kind federated search capability makes analysts up to 80% more efficient by automating the data query, transformation, and ingestion processes allowing them to search unlimited amounts of databases with one click and efficiently importing that data into a visualization environment like i2 Analyst’s Notebook saving customers time and money.
This expands an existing Four Inc. relationship with Blue Light LLC supporting their federal government i2 implementations. SVP of Sales, Chris Harvey said “Four Inc. is pleased to add Blue Light to an ecosystem of highly focused partners and support Blue Light’s Blue Fusion™ software solution. Their expertise in i2 services and complementary products enables Four Inc. to provide the most comprehensive i2 based solutions to the US Federal Government.”
Blue Light’s Blue Fusion™ software solution is now available on Four Inc.’s NASA SEWP V contract (Group C, Small Business) and our CHESS ITES-SW2 Contract (open to all federal agencies).
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Four Inc. to include Blue Fusion in their product offerings”, said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. Their expansive base of available government contracts and knowledge of defense contracting allows us to provide flexible options to acquire our technology while increasing the efficiency of analysts everywhere”
For industry partners or federal customers interested in learning more about the Blue Fusion™ capabilities, please contact Four Inc.’s Blue Light Federal Account Manager:
Dana Levy
Federal Account Manager
dlevy@fourinc.com
571-334-7849
About Four Inc.
Four Inc. is a Small Business and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology’s Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.
About Blue Light
The largest reseller and support provider to the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America. Blue Light specializes in bundled intelligence solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook, to see their data in a single pane of glass while saving up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
Samantha Waxman
Blue Light LLC
+1 919 436 4170
Marketing@BlueLightLLC.com
