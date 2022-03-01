New Canting Kit For OKW's SMART-TERMINAL Extruded Aluminum Enclosures

OKW has updated the canting kit for its elegant SMART-TERMINAL extruded aluminum enclosures – further enhancing their stability when used as a desktop housing.

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA , USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMART-TERMINAL series is a stylish and sophisticated handheld, desktop and wall-mount enclosure for peripheral and interface equipment; office and communications technology; safety engineering; biometrics; medical and laboratory technology; automation, Smart Factory and Industry 4.0; gateways; measurement and control engineering.

OKW has subtly redesigned the canting kit (Product no. B3507030) used to incline SMART-TERMINAL at a 12° angle for more ergonomic viewing and operation. Each of the two triangular canting stands now features additional location elements – ensuring even greater stability during use.

The new canting kit includes two stands and four anti-slip rubber feet. The stands are molded from ASA+PC-FR in lava to match the enclosure end covers. No screws are needed, the stands slide into the base and are held in place by the end covers and soft-touch TPV seals.

SMART-TERMINAL’s matt anodized aluminum case body features a large recessed area on top for displays, membrane keypads and operating elements. Horizontal guide rails and T-groove screw channels are provided inside for fitting PCBs.

SMART-TERMINAL is available in one width (6.69”) and height (1.97”) and three standard profile lengths: 6.30”, 7.87” and 9.44”. The end covers are molded in UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) and – along with the TPV seals – add a further 1.65”, bringing the enclosures’ total lengths to 7.95”, 9.52” and 11.10”.

Other accessories for SMART-TERMINAL include a wall suspension element, VESA mounting plate (on request), rubber feet and mounting hardware.

Customizing options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly.

