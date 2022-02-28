Rainbow trout stocking schedule for March 2022 in the Magic Valley Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 16,000 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in March. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
February 28 - March 4
|
300
|
Niagara Springs
|
February 28 - March 4
|
250
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
February 28 - March 4
|
880
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
February 28 - March 4
|
880
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
March 7-11
|
880
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
March 7-11
|
880
|
Blair Trail Fishing Pond
|
March 7-11
|
2,000
|
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond
|
March 7-11
|
450
|
Cedar Creek Reservoir
|
March 7-11
|
2,000
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2
|
March 7-11
|
450
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3
|
March 7-11
|
350
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4
|
March 7-11
|
350
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
March 14-18
|
300
|
Niagara Springs
|
March 14-18
|
250
|
Salmon Falls Creek
|
March 14-18
|
450
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
March 14-18
|
880
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
March 14-18
|
880
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
March 21-25
|
875
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
March 21-25
|
875
|
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond
|
March 21-25
|
450
|
Gavers Lagoon
|
March 28 - April 1
|
1,425
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.