February 2022 Data Snapshot

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Liquor Sales

Iowa Data Portal

Iowa Liquor Sales is one of the most popular datasets on the Iowa Data Portal having been viewed over 63,000 times and downloaded over 9,000 times since it was originally published. The dataset over 23 million individual spirit product purchases by entities with a Iowa Class “E” liquor licensee beginning January 1, 2012. The dataset can be used to analyze total spirits sales in Iowa of individual products at the store level overtime.

View the Dataset

2022 Business Analytics Symposium

Iowa State University, Ivy College of Business

The Business Analytics Symposium returns to Des Moines on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for a productive day of networking and professional development. Iowa’s premier analytics event, the Business Analytics Symposium, brings together analytics professionals and decision makers from some of nation’s leading insurance, financial services, marketing, and manufacturing companies.

Learn More & Register

Preparing Data to Measure Timeliness

State Data Portal Playbook

The time it takes to deliver government services often has a direct correlation to cost and time for customers and regulated entities, and in some cases can impact health and safety. As such, it can be a major source of complaints, and important to measure. This document discusses what timeliness is, and how variables and data transforms can be incorporated into data to facilitate performance measurement and reporting for timeliness.

Open the Playbook

Brand Changes Coming

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, the vendor for the Iowa Data Portal and supporting applications, is rolling out a comprehensive branding evolution across all product suites in support of an increasingly cohesive and connected vision. Many of their products, including those powered by Socrata, are getting new, simplified names.

Read More

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 304 External References 157 Documents 278 Filtered Views 371 Charts 154 Maps 215 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 25 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,669

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133 Active Users: 21 (15.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

