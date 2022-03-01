Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,759 in the last 365 days.

Percepio Halts All Sales to Russia and Belarus in Support of Ukraine

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio®, the leader in visual trace diagnostics for embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it will stop selling its software tools to customers in Russia and Belarus in a move to express solidarity with Ukraine. The sales ban, which comes into force immediately, includes all types of software and evaluation licenses for Percepio Tracealyzer and Percepio DevAlert, and will remain in effect until further notice.

“What is happening in Ukraine is so shocking and reprehensible that we simply don't want to support Russian and Belarus companies anymore,” said Percepio CEO Johan Kraft, adding: “While we realize our effect is small, we hope that our example will encourage other tech companies to follow suit.”

About Percepio
Percepio is the leading provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems in development and in the field. Percepio Tracealyzer combines software tracing with powerful visualizations, allowing users to visually spot and analyze issues in software recordings during development and testing. Percepio DevAlert is a cloud service for monitoring deployed IoT devices, combining automatic, real-time error reporting with visual trace diagnostics powered by Tracealyzer. Complimentary evaluation licenses are available for both products.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of processors and operating systems within embedded system and IoT such as Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Wind River Systems and Amazon Web Services. Percepio is based in Västerås, Sweden. For more information, visit percepio.com.

Mike Skrtic
Percepio AB
+46 76 003 00 80
mike.skrtic@percepio.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Percepio Halts All Sales to Russia and Belarus in Support of Ukraine

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.