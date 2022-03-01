VETERINARY PRACTICES TEAM UP WITH PAWLICY ADVISOR TO TEACH OVER 300,000 CLIENTS ABOUT PET INSURANCE, FOR FREE

Pawlicy Advisor teams up with veterinary practices across the country. Give the best care possible. We make it easy.

Vet teams across the U.S. have teamed up with Pawlicy Advisor to simplify the pet insurance conversation and save time.

Pawlicy Advisor has created a solution to a real problem. Pet insurance is becoming more complex, so it's important for vet teams to be able to simplify the conversation and educate pet owners easily.” — Debbie Boone, BS, CVPM

NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A., March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the start of 2021, busy veterinary practices across the country have teamed up with Pawlicy Advisor, the leading pet insurance marketplace, to help over 300,000 clients better understand how pet insurance can help make pet care more affordable. Pawlicy Advisor is aiding veterinarians by providing free client education on insurance, wellness, and financing - and unlimited access to customized digital tools. The success of the program to date makes Pawlicy Advisor the number one solution for streamlining client education for pet insurance, wellness plans, and financing options.

With guidance from members of VetPartners, a nonprofit association dedicated to serving the veterinary profession, Pawlicy Advisor now helps fill a critical gap in practice management for vet teams who want clients to learn about pet insurance, but are strapped for time and don’t know the nuances of how insurance may or may not cover a client’s breed-specific health risks and financial needs. Vet teams can use Pawlicy Advisor to teach clients about pet insurance and help them compare options side-by-side - including wellness plans and financing solutions like CareCredit.

"Simplified, education solutions are essential for today's busy veterinary practices," said Debbie Boone, BS, CVPM, VetPartners member. "Pawlicy Advisor has created a good solution to a real problem. Pet insurance is becoming more and more complex, so it's important for vet teams to be able to simplify the conversation and educate pet owners easily."

Established as a personalized, data-driven comparison site for pet insurance policies in 2018, Pawlicy Advisor has become a trusted, go-to resource for pet parents and veterinarians alike, with the mission of educating and guiding pet parents as they seek out the right financial protection to care for their pets throughout their lifetime. Additionally, the recent inclusion of CareCredit as a financing option provides pet parents with the most comprehensive set of financial solutions on the market, so that veterinary teams can teach clients via a free, all-in-one education tool to more easily plan for the long-term care pets deserve.

“As we looked to help more pet parents give their pets the best possible care, we knew that veterinary professionals should be at the forefront of our unique approach,” said Woody Mawhinney, Pawlicy Advisor CEO and co-founder. “The response from the veterinary community has been incredible and we’re making a massive impact for busy vet teams in terms of time saved, reduced liability, and seeing more patients with financial protection.”

Veterinarians, practice managers, and vet techs who visit Pawlicy.com and are looking for an easier way to educate more clients about planning for long-term pet care can schedule a virtual lunch-and-learn. A team training session is 15 minutes and if approved, they can use their account to deliver streamlined client education immediately. Vet teams can select from print or digital materials - or both - for free.

Throughout the pandemic, vets have seen a surge in client appointments and team burnout while more pet owners face difficulties affording emergency pet care. Pawlicy Advisor is a free service for vet teams to outsource financial conversations to a licensed third party that’s proven to increase the adoption of pet insurance, wellness plans, and financing solutions. Pawlicy Advisor is a member of VetPartners and the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. Pawlicy Advisor’s digital materials can be used at 90% of veterinary practices across the U.S.



About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading pet insurance marketplace offering personalized comparison based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet. Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions - and have served over three million pet parents to date.