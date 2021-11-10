Pawlicy Advisor Announces Partnership with The Zebra

The Pet Insurance Marketplace "Insurance in black & white."

New insurtech partnership provides Pawlicy.com’s pet insurance offerings on TheZebra.com, signals growth for the NYC-based startup and the Austin-based unicorn.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC-based insurtech Pawlicy Advisor and Austin-based unicorn The Zebra announced they had entered a new partnership. With this move, The Zebra will offer consumers the option to obtain pet insurance coverage through Pawlicy Advisor.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Zebra, who shares Pawlicy Advisor’s commitment to guiding customers to the best insurance coverage and prices as simply as possible,” said Co-Founder and CEO Woody Mawhinney. “By bringing our industry-leading pet insurance platform to The Zebra’s vast network, we continue to deliver on our mission to help pet owners across the country get the best possible care.”

"Our partnership with Pawlicy Advisor allows us to further deliver on our goal of being the one-stop-shop for insurance shopping,” said Chief Commercial Officer Jessica Scelzi. “We know customers want to spend the least amount of time shopping for insurance, so we're excited to add pet insurance as an offering and make it even quicker for our customers to meet all of their insurance needs -- this time, for pets."

This partnership adds to the exponential growth both Pawlicy Advisor and The Zebra have seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With a February 2021 $6.5 million Series A fundraise and endorsement from veterinary practices across the U.S., Pawlicy Advisor is on track to reach 1400% traffic growth compared to the year prior. Additionally, with an April 2021 $150 million Series D fundraise and over a billion-dollar valuation, the Zebra is on track to reach 50% revenue growth compared to the year prior.

“Partnerships continue to be a key growth driver for The Zebra,” said Director of Business Development Scott Montgomery. “Teaming up with other industry leaders like Pawlicy Advisor will enable us to quickly launch and grow, all while solving more of our customers' needs and providing a top-notch consumer experience.”

Pawlicy Advisor is the only pet insurance comparison site that provides personalized comparisons of coverage and lifetime value, based on a pet’s breed-specific health conditions, age, location, and more.

*About Pawlicy Advisor*

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading pet insurance marketplace offering personalized comparison based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet. Pawlicy Advisor’s data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor’s team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions.

*About The Zebra*

The Zebra is the nation’s leading, independent insurance comparison site. With its dynamic, real-time quote comparison tool, consumers can identify insurance companies with the coverage, service level, and pricing to suit their unique needs. The Zebra compares multiple insurance companies and provides agent support and educational resources to ensure consumers are equipped to make the most informed decisions about their home and auto insurance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Zebra has sought to bring transparency and simplicity to insurance shopping since 2012 -- it’s “insurance in black and white.”