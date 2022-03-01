Patient Registry Software Market Trends, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Key Players, Statistics and Growth to 2027
Patient Registry Software Market
The Global Patient Registry Software Market is expected to grow at a significant rate by 2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Patient Registry Software Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Patient Registry Software Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Patient Registry Software Market. The Patient Registry Software Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Patient Registry Software Market at the global and regional levels. The Global Patient Registry Software Market is expected to grow at a significant rate by 2027.
Market Overview
The demand for the Patient Registry Software market is burgeoning on account of the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records and other eHealth solutions all over the world. The patient registry software functionality is integrated as an add-on for many EHR products. Numerous Countries are focusing on the higher adoption of EHR solutions in their healthcare systems for the delivery of effective healthcare services. As per HealthIt.gov, nearly 9 in 10 (86%) of office-based physicians had adopted EHR, and nearly 4 in 5 (80%) had adopted a certified EHR. The rising exploitation of EHR in developed as well as developing countries is leading to improved patient care, expanded patient participation, and easy collection and storage of patient health information in a digital format. In addition, the increasing pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs, and the growing use of patient registry data for post-market surveillance also boost the market growth.
Global Patient Registry Software Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Type of Registry, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Disease Registry
o Cardiovascular
o Diabetes
o Cancer
o Rare disease
o Asthma
o Others
• Health Service Registry
• Product Registry
o Medical Device
o Drug
The Disease Registry segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at lucrative during the forecasted period.
By Type of Software, the market is primarily segmented into
• Standalone
• Integrated
Amongst Type of Software, the Standalone segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and Integrated segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.
By Database Type, the market is primarily segmented into
• Commercial
• Public
Amongst Database Type, the Commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.
By Functionality, the market is primarily segmented into
• Population Health Management
• Health Information Exchange
• Patient Care Management
• Point-Of-Care
• Medical Research & Clinical Studies
• Product Outcome Evaluation
Amongst Functionality, the Population Health Management segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.
By End-use, the market is primarily segmented into
• Government & third party
• Hospitals & medical practices
• Private payers
• Pharma & medical device companies
• Research organization
Amongst End-use, the Government & third-party segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.
By Deployment Model, the market is primarily segmented into
• On-premise
• Web/Cloud-based
Amongst Deployment Model, the On-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and Web/Cloud-based segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.
Patient Registry Software Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
The major players targeting the market includes
• IBM Corporation
• IQVIA Holdings
• OpenText Corporation
• Optum
• Premier, Inc.
• ArborMetrix
• FIGmd
• McKesson Corporation
• Syneos Health
• Dacima Software
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Patient Registry Software Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Patient Registry Software Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Patient Registry Software Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Patient Registry Software Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Patient Registry Software Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Patient Registry Software Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
About UnivDatos Market Insights
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.
