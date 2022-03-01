Surgical Drapes Market Size, Current Trend, Competitive Landscape, Regional and Global Forecast to 2021 - 2027
The Global Surgical Drapes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the surgical drapes market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The surgical drapes market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the surgical drapes market. The surgical drapes market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the surgical drapes market at the global and regional levels. The Global Surgical Drapes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
According to the United Nations, the global population aged 60 years or over was numbered at 962 million in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. This rapidly growing geriatric population base is an indication of the growing prevalence of various age-related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and others. For instance, over 130 million adults, or 45.1% of the U.S. population might suffer from some of the other forms of Cardiovascular disease (CVD) by 2035, as per the American Heart Association. This rise in chronic illnesses will eventually increase the patient pool leading to an increase in surgeries and hospitalizations, thereby raising the demand for surgical drapes.
Furthermore, the surgical drapes market is anticipated to grow on account of the growing technological advancement in the healthcare sector, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rapidly growing medical tourism industry across the globe. For instance, according to the Medical Tourism Association, nearly 14 million people around the globe travel to different countries in search of medical care per year. It is an activity worth between 50 and 70 thousand million dollars.
COVID-19 Impact
The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The surgical drapes market has been significantly impacted during these times owing to the huge surge in COVID-19 patients across the globe leading to increased demand for surgical drapes globally.
Global surgical drapes market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Type, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Reusable
• Disposable
Amongst type, the reusable segment of the global surgical drapes market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027. However, the disposable segment is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period.
By Risk Type, the market is primarily segmented into
• Minimal (AAMI Level 1)
• Low (AAMI Level 2)
• Moderate (AAMI Level 3)
• High (AAMI Level 4)
By risk type, the moderate (AAMI Level 3) segment dominated the global surgical drapes market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027. However, in 2020, high (AAMI Level 4) risk surgical drapes held a considerable market share.
By End-Users, the market is primarily segmented into
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
Amongst End-Users, the hospitals segment of the global surgical drapes market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027. However, ambulatory surgical centers are also likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Surgical Drapes Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
Geographically, the North America region dominated the surgical drapes market with almost US$ XX billion revenue in 2020 owing to the well-established market players in the region.
The major players targeting the market includes
• 3M
• Cardinal Health
• Molnlycke Health Care AB
• Medica Europe BV
• Paul Hartmann AG
• Steris plc
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• OneMed
• Halyard Health
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the surgical drapes market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the surgical drapes market?
• Which factors are influencing the surgical drapes market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the surgical drapes market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the surgical drapes market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the surgical drapes market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
