Jonckers develops connector to Tridion Sites to offer a fully-automated, fully-integrated localization experience
Jonckers' new connector allows users of Tridion to send content for translation directly from their CMS interface to Jonckers' translation platform, WordsOnline
The fact that we now have an off-the-shelf integration with Tridion makes it easy for users to make their websites available in multiple languages at a high speed, good quality, and reduced cost.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, has developed a connector to the popular web content management system (CMS) Tridion. The connector allows companies that use Tridion Sites to send content for translation directly from their CMS interface to the AI-powered translation platform, WordsOnline, and its certified language community.
— Silke Zschweigert, Jonckers CEO
Jonckers’ CEO, Silke Zschweigert, says “the fact that we now have an off-the-shelf integration with Tridion makes it easy for Tridion users to make their websites available in multiple languages at a high speed, good quality, and reduced cost. For our most recent Tridion customer, we even enabled a machine translation-only workflow for content that can be published without human intervention. All other content has human specialists ensuring quality before publication.”
WordsOnline is an AI-powered translation platform developed by Jonckers which provides continuous localization to and from any language and across all media. It combines the power of AI with the strength of a certified language community, which enables the fast turnaround of large volumes at high quality.
The platform presents a continuous publishing model for all languages. It allows customers to continuously send new or updated source content for translation, and to receive those modules back in a continuous and automated manner. This means customers can publish their websites in multiple languages almost simultaneously.
This automated workflow cuts down on management time and costs as well as improving the localization experience on the customer’s side, as it removes the need for constant emails back-and-forth regarding translation packages and provides full transparency on progress and cost. WordsOnline provides a scalable solution to Jonckers’ customers.
Companies that use Tridion can now benefit from an automated, end-to-end localization experience that integrates with their chosen CMS platform, thanks to Jonckers’ Tridion connector.
Nicola Meinders
Jonckers Translation & Engineering S.A.
+31 6 53321410
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn