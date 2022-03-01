Recruiting for Good Sponsors Song Celebrating Women Co-Created By 3 Girls and Jayme Johnson
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good sponsored song Superheroes; 3 girls from The Sweetest Gigs and Jayme Johnson, Founder of Epic Media co-created collaboration
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Jayme thank you for allowing our 3 girls to use their voice for good and celebrate women!"
Recruiting for Good sponsored song Superheroes co-created by Jayme Johnson, Founder of Epic Media and Spiritual Gangster Productions; and three talented girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs.
The purpose was to create a fun fulfilling creative experience for the girls, make a positive impact, and Celebrate Women's Day!
Each girl chose one woman to include in the song; who positively impacted her life.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Girls Design Tomorrow is a positive mentoring program for entrepenuers (middle school and high school students in California) who love to create brands and companies that make a positive impact. Recruiting for Good will reward scholarships to girls who have participated in The Sweetest Gigs. Are you a parent who is looking to help fund and support your daughter's budding enterprise? Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with funding to hire mentors and Epic Media Creative Agency (create branding, social media, and web design). www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Epic Media TEEN is a Creative Agency for innovative young adults and blossoming entrepreneurs. We offer programs and workshops that are fun and interactive, teaching the 101’s of branding, web design and social media. Jayme Johnson delivers a personalized mentoring program that inspires girls to create brands/companies they love. To learn more visit www.epicmedia.agency.
